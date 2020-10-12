Fox shines at super sprint event

ATHLETES from Tri-Henley Junior Triathlon Club were back training early last month and last weekend saw the first competition for one of the club’s long-standing members.

Fred Fox, a Year 11 pupil at Shiplake College, competed in the super sprint event at the Hever Castle Triathlon and finished in sixth place out of a field of 67, mainly adult, competitors.

Fox was delighted to be competing again after all the usual spring and summer events had been cancelled earlier in the year.

The juniors returned to training in early September, thanks to weeks of hard work by coaches and committee members in getting everything COVID-compliant and to the continued generous support of Shiplake College.

Head coach Sophie Whitworth said: “It’s been great to get back to training this term. We have successfully altered the way we train into groups of five on all the triathlon disciplines of swim, bike and run whilst maintaining a superb club spirit with our usual fun and interactive sessions.

“We have worked hard to create a safe environment and the members have loved having their competitive training environment back.’

Tri-Henley offers coaching and competition opportunities to girls and boys aged nine to 16. For further details email membership@trihenly.co.uk