Harris-White shines at Dorney

LEANDER Club rower Natasha Harris-White completed her first triathlon at Eton Dorney Lake on a scorching hot day last Sunday where she finished as second placed female, only 33 seconds behind the winner, and first in her age category.

This was a fine achievement for the 26-year-old who had to swim 1,500m, cycle 40km and then complete a 10km run.

Harris-White is more used to competing at Eton Dorney in a rowing boat and has won many trophies there, like the Met Regatta, for both Newcastle University and Leander.

Henley resident Harris-White has previously won at Henley Royal Regatta in a quad, twice won Henley Women's Regatta in a pair and then won again at Henley Women's Regatta this year in the Leander quad.

Although running and cycling can be part of Harris-White’s rowing training, she had only swum in open water twice in the weeks before the event.