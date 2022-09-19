Harris-White bags victory

HENLEY’S Natasha Harris-White took first place in the Reading triathlon on Sunday in only her third event having finished second in her first at triathlon at Dorney earlier this year.

The triathlon at the Kirtons Farm Water Sports Centre consisted of a 1,500m swim in the Tri20 lake, a 44km brike ride around Burghfield, Mortimer and Grazeley and finished with a 10.8 km run around the lakeside trail.

Harris-White finished in a time of two hours and 33 minutes despite swimming an extra loop of the lake due to the early morning fog which led to her missing the exit. Harris-White’s time was 12 minutes faster than the second-placed athlete.