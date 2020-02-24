Speaker doesn’t take p...

KEEPING the attention of a large group of primary schoolchildren is a difficult task but one that Mike Willoughby is more than prepared for.

During his recent visit to Trinity Primary School in Henley, the amateur historian showed the pupils some weapons and items from a typical inventory of a First World War soldier.

He went on to explain how servicemen dealt with gas attacks when they were first used by the German army. Gas masks had not then been invented so, as Mr Willoughby explained, soldiers would sometimes urinate on a piece of cloth and hold it to their face to improve their chances of survival.

A teacher commented: “Isn’t that disgusting,

children?”

Mr Willoughby responded: “This was war — you either had wee on your face or you died.”