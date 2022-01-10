Monday, 10 January 2022

Cash gifts for school

ESTATE agents Penny & Sinclair are supporting Trinity Primary School in Henley.

James Donigan, a former pupil of the school, is a director of the firm, which has four offices in Oxfordshire, including one in Hart Street, Henley.

The estate agent will give £200 to the school every month.

The first donation was used to fund a trip to see Cinderella at the Kenton Theatre before Christmas.

Nicola Nott, who chairs the Friends of Trinity, said: “The school hopes to use the funds to organise future trips and to buy new sports equipment. We also plan to build a new sensory garden at the front of the school.”

Headteacher Beatriz Melero, said: “We are incredibly grateful.”

