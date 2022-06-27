Grandparents invited into school for tea and singing

PUPILS at a Henley school held a tea party for their grandparents.

It was the first time the event at Valley Road primary had been held for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 40 grandparents attended the party in the school hall on Tuesday last week.

They were shown to their seats by year six pupils and enjoyed tea, coffee and cake while watching performances by all the year groups. The reception children sang Mad Moon, year one showed off their crafted colour wheels and sang I Can Sing a Rainbow, year two performed the Beatles’ With a Little Help From My Friends, year three sang Meet and Greet from Sesame Street, year four performed Just Like a Roman and year five sang Dancing in the Street. The Valley Road Choir ended the afternoon by singing Truly Scrumptious.

Gordon Haigh, who has grandchildren in years two and five, said: “We last came four years ago so we were looking forward to this one. It’s a great opportunity to keep involved with the school. They do a great job getting it all organised. The kids enjoy doing it.”

Marianne Ingledew, a grandmother, said: “It’s a delightful occasion for the grandparents seeing all the classes perform for us. We missed coming for our other grandchild who left last year.”

Year six pupil Daisy Holmes said: “It has been really fun serving everyone. I think they’re enjoying themselves and they look really happy.” Headteacher Tim Coulson said: “It’s such a lovely thing to do.

“The guests just love seeing their grandchildren and some of them have travelled far to be here. The year sixes did a fantastic job and some even bowed and curtseyed.”

“Ofsted came to see us not long ago and in their report they picked up on the happiness and positivity of the children and kindness of the staff. I’m very lucky to work with these people and I’m very proud of this school.”