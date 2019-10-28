Regatta fundraiser

SUPPORTERS of the Wargrave & Shiplake Regatta are being invited to attend the biennial fund-raising party.

The event, called Apres Regatta, will be at Hurst village hall on November 9 from 7pm.

There will be food, dancing and an auction with lots including a meal at the French Horn in Sonning, a wine tasting experience at Stanlake Park in Twyford and membership of Wargrave Boating Club.

Tickets cost £35 each, which includes a welcome drink and two bottles of wine per table.

Committee member Nicola Hounsell, of High Steet, Wargrave, said the attendance at this year’s event on August 9 and 10 was down due to heavy rain.

Mrs Hounsell, 38, who first took part in the regatta when she was six, said: “We have to raise lots of money every year to maintain the boats and it is only because of the support we get from the community that the regatta is able to happen.

“Because of the terrible weather this year, there were not as many people, so it is even more important to hold these fund-raising events.”

For more information, call 07734 110281 or email nicola@wsregatta.co.uk