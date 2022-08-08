Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Regatta fun

THE Wargrave & Shiplake Regatta will take place today (Friday) and tomorrow.

The family event has a busy schedule of racing as well as a beer tent, food stalls and a bouncy castle.

The enclosure is in the field at the end of Mill Road in Lower Shiplake and there will be parking on site.

