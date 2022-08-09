Pop star competes on water as regatta returns

SINGER Will Young competed in the Wargrave and Shiplake regatta as the event returned for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

He was one of more than 1,000 people who took part in 316 races across Friday and Saturday.

Competitors ranging from five- to 81-year-olds raced in skiffs, canoes and punts on a 400-yard stretch of the River Thames between the two villages.

Young, 43, took part in the scratch dongola racing, which involves six people kneeling in a punt and paddling.

His team won three races to make it to the semi-final where they lost to the eventual winners, Crew O.

Young, who grew up in Hungerford, said: “I came to the regatta when I was very young, although this is my first time competing.

“I am very, very tired but have had a great time. It is such a mixed thing, with all the kids racing with adults. I loved it.”

The star’s appearance marked a jubilant return for the regatta after two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 2,000 people attended the 155th event over the two days in glorious sunshine.

Some ate picnics on the riverbanks, while others joined large queues for beer tents and food stalls.

A record number of 130 people took part in a swim competition on Saturday morning, which featured 1km and 2km races.

Gill van Zwanenberg, a member of the organising committee, said: “We are so excited to return and it’s wonderful to see so many regular families here again.

“The tragedy of the two-year-gap is that a lot of the youngsters missed out on racing in the younger categories. If you were 10 when the pandemic started, you’d now be too old for the under-12s.

“The attendance was down about 20 per cent from the pre-pandemic years but we expected that. I think a lot of families just forgot to stick it in their diaries.

“However, it has been a fantastic return. It is an amateur event, so we are very much of the opinion that anyone and everyone can take part.”

The racing finished late on Saturday afternoon and an awards ceremony was held for the winners.

The regatta culminated with a fireworks display at 10pm on the regatta field, which was watched by spectators on boats and land.

Full report, results and pictures in this week’s Henley Standard.