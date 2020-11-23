Monday, 23 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Grant scheme to help children and families in need

THE leader of Wokingham Borough Council has welcomed the Government’s latest efforts to help children and families in need.

The Covid Winter Grant Scheme will deliver an extra £208,703 to help those in the borough hit hardest by the pandemic and £170 million across the country.

In addition, £220 million will be used to extend the Holiday and Food Programme until Christmas 2021.

John Halsall, who represents Wargrave on the borough council, said: “Through no fault of their own, covid-19 has left many in difficulty across the borough as they struggle to make ends meet.

“As Conservatives, we believe that, during these extraordinary times, it’s the job of central and local government to step up and stand behind people in need.

“No child should go hungry and we lobbied our colleagues in Government to do everything possible to prevent this happening. I’m pleased that Conservatives in Government have heard our concerns, and are providing this additional funding to help families buy food, as well as extending the Holiday Activities and Food Programme.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33