Grant scheme to help children and families in need

THE leader of Wokingham Borough Council has welcomed the Government’s latest efforts to help children and families in need.

The Covid Winter Grant Scheme will deliver an extra £208,703 to help those in the borough hit hardest by the pandemic and £170 million across the country.

In addition, £220 million will be used to extend the Holiday and Food Programme until Christmas 2021.

John Halsall, who represents Wargrave on the borough council, said: “Through no fault of their own, covid-19 has left many in difficulty across the borough as they struggle to make ends meet.

“As Conservatives, we believe that, during these extraordinary times, it’s the job of central and local government to step up and stand behind people in need.

“No child should go hungry and we lobbied our colleagues in Government to do everything possible to prevent this happening. I’m pleased that Conservatives in Government have heard our concerns, and are providing this additional funding to help families buy food, as well as extending the Holiday Activities and Food Programme.”