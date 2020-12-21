Last post day

Children create replica of famous depiction of Jesus
PUPILS in year 6 at Goring Primary School ... [more]
Monday, 21 December 2020
THE Christmas card collection and delivery service run by Wargrave scouts will end on Monday.
Collection boxes are located at the Boots pharmacy and A&I Convenience Store in Victoria Road and the Daisy Love coffee shop in High Street.
Residents are asked to restrict their cards to addresses within the village and to make a donation.
The annual fundraiser is taking place with social distancing measures and the final batch of cards will be delivered on Tuesday.
