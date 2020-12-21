Last post day

Monday, 21 December 2020

THE Christmas card collection and delivery service run by Wargrave scouts will end on Monday.

Collection boxes are located at the Boots pharmacy  and A&I Convenience Store in Victoria Road and the Daisy Love coffee shop in High Street.

Residents are asked to restrict their cards to addresses within the village and to make a donation.

The annual fundraiser is taking place with social distancing measures and the final batch of cards will be delivered on Tuesday.

