Healthiest and wealthiest

WOKINGHAM borough is the most prosperous area in the country, according to a study.

It is also the second overall for health and 17th for education, according to the Legatum Institute in London, which researched all areas across a range of factors.

Council leader John Halsall said: “This doesn’t mean that we can ignore the fact that there are poorer pockets in our community. One of this Conservative administration’s key priorities is to make sure that people do not get left behind as we rebuild after covid.”

In March, the borough was named the healthiest place to live by the Office for National Statistics.