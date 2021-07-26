A “BOOK of thanks” is being compiled to celebrate ... [more]
Monday, 26 July 2021
AN open day is being held at Elizabeth Court in Wargrave on Saturday, September 4.
The independent living facility in Victoria Road is for people of retirement age and it is run by the Wargrave Housing Association.
The open day will run from 11.30am to 4pm and refreshments will be served.
There will also be chance to speak to committee members and tenants to find out more about available rooms.
26 July 2021
