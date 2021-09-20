Family in theft plea

Sorry, dad, my dahlias are better
A FAMILY is appealing for the return of precious possessions after their cars were broken into.
The vehicles were parked in Braybrooke Road, Wargrave, when they were targeted beween 7.15pm and midnight on September 3.
A number items were taken including SD cards which had family photos that can’t be replaced.
Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101.
