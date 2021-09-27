Bangs back

THE annual fireworks display staged by 1st Wargrave Scouts will return this year.

It is one of the group’s main fundraising activities, but had to be cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will be held on the village recreation ground on Saturday, November 6. Gates will open at 5.30pm with the bonfire lighting at 6pm. The main display will begin at 6.30pm.

Due to covid safety, the scouts will not be selling food or drink this year.