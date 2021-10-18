‘Important to have jab’

PATIENTS at the Wargrave Surgery are being urged to have their flu vaccine.

Dr Jim Kennedy, a senior partner, says the surgery in Victoria Road is hoping to have the vast majority of the population vaccinated by the end of this month.

He said: “We are seeking to protect the population as much as we possibly can.

“It’s very important — the last thing we want is a flu outbreak on top of what we have just experienced with covid. That would really put patients and healthcare services in a very difficult position.”

Patients are asked to ensure their contact information is updated as the surgery may send out clinic dates by email or text.

Meanwhile, the surgery is seeking a receptionist. The role is 25 hours a week and training will be provided. For more information, email b.topley@nhs.net