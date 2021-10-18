Monday, 18 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

‘Important to have jab’

‘Important to have jab’

PATIENTS at the Wargrave Surgery are being urged to have their flu vaccine.

Dr Jim Kennedy, a senior partner, says the surgery in Victoria Road is hoping to have the vast majority of the population vaccinated by the end of this month.

He said: “We are seeking to protect the population as much as we possibly can.

“It’s very important — the last thing we want is a flu outbreak on top of what we have just experienced with covid. That would really put patients and healthcare services in a very difficult position.”

Patients are asked to ensure their contact information is updated as the surgery may send out clinic dates by email or text.

Meanwhile, the surgery is seeking a receptionist. The role is 25 hours a week and training will be provided. For more information, email b.topley@nhs.net

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33