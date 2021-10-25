Emergency message

THERESA MAY has encouraged children to write to their MP to stress the importance of taking action on climate change.

The Maidenhead MP and former prime minister shared a video message ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow next month.

She said: “World leaders are coming together to make some big decisions about the future of our climate, the environment and the future of our planet and that’s about your future too.

“Write to your local politicians and tell them why climate change is so important and why it really matters that world leaders take the right decision next month.”