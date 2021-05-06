Fly-tippers strike again

A ROAD in Remenham was partially blocked by a large pile of fly-tipped builder’s waste.

The rubbish, which included concrete blocks, was discovered on Remenham Church Lane on Wednesday last week and remained throughout the bank holiday weekend.

This was the latest in a series of fly-tipping incidents in the area.

On April 25, three bags of rubbish including empty vodka bottles, beer cans and pizza boxes were dumped outside the Little Angel pub.

Felicity Rutland, who lives in Remenham Lane, took the bags to her house for her weekly collection.

She said: “This happens all the time. It’s not the only incident of fly-tipping in Remenham — my neighbours have been collecting rubbish and putting it out with their own bags for collection as well.

“Those bags had been there all week when, in exasperation. I put it all into my own bags and put them outside my house for collection, using up some precious room in the new recycling bags.”