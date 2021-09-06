Monday, 06 September 2021

Bins resume

COLLECTIONS of green waste in Caversham, Emmer Green and other parts of Reading will resume on Monday.

Reading Borough Council had suspended the service due to large numbers of staff suffering from covid or having to self-isolate.

Residents will not lose out financially as their subscription period will be automatically extended to cover the weeks missed.

