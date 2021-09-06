Bins resume

New charity begins offering boat trips for disabled
A CHARITY that offers trips on the River Thames ... [more]
Monday, 06 September 2021
COLLECTIONS of green waste in Caversham, Emmer Green and other parts of Reading will resume on Monday.
Reading Borough Council had suspended the service due to large numbers of staff suffering from covid or having to self-isolate.
Residents will not lose out financially as their subscription period will be automatically extended to cover the weeks missed.
06 September 2021
