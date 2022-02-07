Bin collection

A CHARITY shop in Sonning Common has changed its ... [more]
Monday, 07 February 2022
GARDEN waste collections in Reading will resume on Monday.
Reading Borough Council had paused the service due as resources were stretched due to the covid pandemic.
Residents with green bin or bag subscriptions will be extended to cover for the weeks lost.
They are being urged to not place excess garden waste next to their green bins.
07 February 2022
