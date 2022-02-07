Monday, 07 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bin collection

Bin collection

GARDEN waste collections in Reading will resume on Monday.

Reading Borough Council had paused the service due as resources were stretched due to the covid pandemic.

Residents with green bin or bag subscriptions will be extended to cover for the weeks lost.

They are being urged to not place excess garden waste next to their green bins.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33