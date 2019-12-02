Monday, 02 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bulbs tribute

CHILDREN at Watlington Primary School planted bulbs in memory of a member of staff who died earlier this year.

The planting was part of an “outdoor learning day” and it is hoped to see the bulbs bloom in time to mark the anniversary of Sarah Barratt’s death in February.

In June the school installed a goal unit in memory of Mrs Barratt, which was funded by donations in her memory.

The circumstances of her death have not been made public.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33