Bulbs tribute

CHILDREN at Watlington Primary School planted bulbs in memory of a member of staff who died earlier this year.

The planting was part of an “outdoor learning day” and it is hoped to see the bulbs bloom in time to mark the anniversary of Sarah Barratt’s death in February.

In June the school installed a goal unit in memory of Mrs Barratt, which was funded by donations in her memory.

The circumstances of her death have not been made public.