Man suffers life-threatening injuries after late-night collision

A DRIVER suffered life-threatening injuries and a cyclist serious injuries in two collisions near Watlington at the weekend.

In the first incident a silver Vauxhall Corsa and black Audi estate collided on the B4009 Watlington Road, between the M40 junction six and the Fat Fox Inn, on Saturday.

The driver and sole occupant of the Vauxhall, a man in his forties from Oxfordshire, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford where he remains in a critical condition.

One man from the Audi was taken to the hospital with a leg injury where he remains in a stable condition and another man was also taken to hospital where he remains for observation.

A further man did not require hospital treatment and a woman, believed to be a passenger in the Audi, has not been accounted for as it’s believed she walked away from the accident, which happened at about 12.05am. Her condition at this time is not known.

Senior investigating officer, Sergeant Matthew Cadmore of the joint operations roads policing unit based at Taplow, said: “This was a serious injury collision which has left one man with life-threatening injuries.

“We are conducting an investigation into this incident and as such we are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward. We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision or seen either of the vehicle travelling to the incident to please come forward.

“Additionally, if you may have been driving on Watlington Road, at around the time of the incident and have dash-cam footage we would ask you to please review that footage and get in touch if you feel it could assist our investigation. We are also appealing for the woman who we believe was a passenger in the vehicle to please come forward.”

On Sunday, a cyclist was seriously injured when he was involved in a collision with a blue Mazda in Howe Road at the junction with The Ridgeway at about 2.35pm. The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury where he remains receiving treatment.

Investigating officer Pc David Burleigh, of the joint operations roads policing unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this collision, or to anyone who has any information about what happened, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information about the first incident should call 101 quoting reference 19 of July 11, and reference number 43200211156 for the second incident.

• A 39-year-old man from Watlington and a 38-year-old man from Glasgow have both been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to the first collision.