Chalgrove and Watlington Division: Freddie Van Mierlo (Lib)

I HAVE walked the length and breadth of the Chalgrove and Watlington division, many times over. The overwhelming feeling I get is this — we deserve better.

The villages are surrounded by some of the best natural beauty rural England has to offer. The communities are strong and, over the past year, have been tested like never before. But they are being let down.

People of all political persuasions are telling me they have been let down by a county council too weak to stand up to Westminster on housing developments, too timid on climate change and protecting the natural environment, and too slow in getting on with road repairs.

In Chalgrove people desperately need a champion to fight against a badly planned new town of 3,000 homes, which would cause chaos on roads and overwhelm infrastructure.

If elected, I will inherit a long list of actions to fix years of cuts and neglect. But I am determined to succeed where the Conservatives have failed.

Whether it is action after years of complaints on the state of a road, the encroachment of lorries on to verges, or a flooding issue that is being passed from pillar to post, I will do better for Chalgrove and Watlington.