Join arts session

Monday, 06 December 2021

A DRAWING and printmaking session will be held at the Methodist Church in Watlington on Wednesday at 6pm.

The event is organised by the Watlington arts hub, which is based at the church in Shirburn Street.

Tickets cost £2 and booking is essential. For more information, email hello@
watlingtonyouth.co.uk

