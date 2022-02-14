Farm plan for holiday cabins rejected

PLANS for new holiday cabins between Watlington and Pishill have been rejected.

Country Snugs, of Uxbridge, wanted to build five holiday pods, a maintenance building and a manager’s flat at Grove Farm on Patemore Lane.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, refused planning permission, saying the development would harm the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Each cabin would have its own private terrace and hedgerow to screen them from one another.

Country Snugs said: “The units will be the equivalent of five star internally with the design as rustic country chic as well as being self-catering while being in the close proximity to local country pubs.”

Gill Bindoff, who chairs the Watlington neighbourhood plan advisory board, said: “There’s a strong risk that the approval of this application will result in harm to the AONB, to the darkness of skies and to biodiversity.

“The cabins would introduce an incongruous feature into the valley and would require external lighting when night-time lighting is known to have an harmful effect on wildlife.

“The economic benefits couldn’t possibly outweigh the risk of harm. This is just the wrong development in the wrong place.”

Watlington Parish Council had recommended refusal, saying: “This is a development for what is termed by the developer as a pilot scheme.

“The Chilterns AONB, and in particular the settlement of Pishill, is not a location that should be used for experimental, speculative development.

“This development has the potential to have a detrimental impact on the biodiversity of the site and the surrounding countryside. The loss of an agricultural meadow and the disturbance caused by the construction and occupation of the site would have a detrimental impact on the wildlife of the whole area.”

Anna Badcock, who represents Watlington on the district council, said: “It’s quite rare in my ward to have consensus between parishes over planning issues and I think that speaks volumes for the strength of feelings regarding this application.

“This is a really beautiful, charming and unspoilt setting, full of bucolic countryside loveliness.

“The local economy is thriving already and I’m sure all of you have been visiting Watlington and there is no need for these pods to ensure it thrives.”