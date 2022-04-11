£3,000 grants

CHILDREN will benefit from donations to be made by Watlington Business Association.

More than £3,000 was raised by the association at last year’s Christmas market in the town.

The money will be divided between Watlington Primary School’s parent and teacher association, the First Steps Hub, which is based at the school, the Rainbow Corner Day Nursery in Love Lane, Watlington youth club, the Watlington Concert Band and the Krakatoa pre-school in Lewknor.