Burglars steal racing driver's classic car replica

BURGLARS stole a classic car worth £60,000 from a racing driver's home in Whitchurch.

The gang drove off in the replica Ford Escort Mark I, which belongs to former British Touring Car Championship driver David Brodie, after breaking into a barn to the rear of his home off High Street on Sunday.

They quietly removed a window and made their way through the building to a yard where the vehicle, which was built by a late friend of Mr Brodie's in the Nineties, was being stored.

The thieves managed to start it even though the owner, who was sleeping in bed and heard nothing, had disabled the electrics. They then opened an electric shutter to escape and were last seen speeding over Whitchurch toll bridge towards Pangbourne at about 11.55pm.

The car is a replica of those built by engineer Alan Mann and has the registration number UHX 327F. It has red sides with a gold top although Mr Brodie believes the thieves may respray it white to look like a regular Escort of that era.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.

