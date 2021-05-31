Monday, 31 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Jabs still on

Jabs still on

PATIENTS in Whitchurch have been asked to attend their second coronavirus vaccination appointment as scheduled.

The Boathouse Surgery in Pangbourne, which serves the village, says patients have been asking whether their second dose will be brought forward in line with a recent announcement by NHS England.

The surgery says appointments which were booked 12 weeks after the first dose still stand and it will get in touch if this changes.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33