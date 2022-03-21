Monday, 21 March 2022

Limit D-day

A DECISION is due to be made next week on the implementation of a 20mph zone in Whitchurch.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, carried out a consultation with villagers which closed on March 4.

The limit would apply on all the roads in the village centre, including High Street, Eastfield Lane, Manor Road and the section of Hardwick Road before the village entrance sign. These currently have a 30mph limit.

Whitchurch Parish Council has pushed for the change for more than 10 years.

