BENSON WI’s April meeting was, as with all other WI events, cancelled and our speaker, Julia Miles, postponed for another time.

We should have been hearing about her life as a diplomat’s wife for many years in her talk, “Ragbags and cocktails”, but perhaps we can look forward to her visit when we are able to meet up again. It was also very disappointing to have been unable to host our local group meeting planned for April 23, when we would have enjoyed a lovely supper and entertainment by the Military Wives Choir.

Keeping in touch with each other has been important over the last few weeks and although local updates, news and information has been getting to us online, about a third of our members do not use the internet so the telephone has been most important.

Our members are, in the main, over 70 and have been cheerfully staying positive while self-isolating with the help of family, friends and our wonderful Benson Help Hub operating out of the Millstream Centre.

Those who do have internet access have been getting more active online with the use of face-time applications and mail order as well as checking out the Oxfordshire Federation’s Facebook page, which has enabled us to see what other WIs have been up to.

It was very impressive to see some of the Oxfordshire WIs using Zoom for their meetings and there were some lovely photos of a very quiet Henley.

Our meeting in May, when we should have been voting on the campaign resolutions, has also been cancelled and we have postponed our June speaker.

Following on from this, we do not have any further programme plans in place so it will be a case of cross the bridge when we get to it.

Perhaps we could take this opportunity, at this time in particular, to pass on best wishes to all our neighbouring WIs — stay safe and well.

Sue Brown, secretary