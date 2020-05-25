IT does not seem long since early March when we on the WI committee were discussing a wide variety of events for all members to enjoy during 2020.

Sadly, the March Hambleden WI meeting was to be the last before lockdown with meetings now cancelled through to the end of June.

It would be lovely to think we might all meet up again for the summer get-together in July but only time will tell.

On a positive note, the speakers we had to cancel have happily all agreed to reschedule for next year.

On even more positive note in these difficult times, Hambleden WI ladies have continued to shine.

A total of 120 scrub bags have been made and delivered to our wonderful NHS staff.

Members have been brilliant. They have rallied by sharing fabric and sewing machines and have walked and cycled, using their daily exercise allowance to deliver their bags to the doorsteps of collection points.

One member has even gone so far as purchasing a new machine and has

re-acquainted herself with sewing after 30 years.

A truly remarkable feat by all while simultaneously observing social distancing rules.

Special thanks have gone to Sue Walden for launching the initiative and who, along with Jan Connolly, did a sterling job of collecting bags from doorsteps and delivering them to the distribution contact.

We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone good health and to remain safe and we sincerely hope Hambleden WI will be getting together again in the very near future.

Sally-Ann Roberts