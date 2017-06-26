Cinema is looking to continue dementia-friendly screenings

HENLEY’S Regal Picturehouse cinema has renewed its commitment to hosting regular “dementia-friendly” screenings of classic films.

A spokesman for the Boroma Way venue said: “We’ve been running our dementia-friendly screenings since October and they’ve proved successful. However, funding from the Alzheimer’s Society has now stopped.

“We would obviously like to keep them running as they are a great service to the community.

“The screenings aim to provide a fun and inclusive experience, enable people with dementia and their carers to attend the cinema in a safe and comfortable environment, and give them the chance to get out and socialise with people from the local community and other people in a similar situation.

“These events are open to everyone, but are enhanced to suit the needs of people with dementia. The lights are left on low, there will be no adverts, and people are free to move around, take a break if needed, or sing along to any musical numbers. We also include free tea, filter coffee and biscuits from 10.30am so people can come and get settled into the space before the film starts at 11am without ads and trailers.

“There is also an interval for 20 minutes halfway through the film when free tea and coffee is served again.”

The cinema’s next dementia-friendly screening takes place on Wednesday, July 5, when the classic 1949 film musical On the Town starring Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Betty Garrett and Ann Miller will be showing.

Tickets are £4 per person, with accompanying carers admitted free, and can be booked in person at the cinema, over the phone on 0871 902 5738 or online at www.picturehouses.com

Wheelchair spaces are limited so need to be booked in advance to make sure they are available.