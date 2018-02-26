Jo's movie career is taking comedy turn

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Monday, 26 February 2018
HENLEY film-maker Jo Southwell is to direct a short comedy film written by Soldier Soldier star Sophie Dix.
Entrance No Exit will be shot over two days — April 10 and 11 — at White Waltham Airfield.
Jo said: I am delighted to be directing a comedy, although the story will require a very special actress — still to be cast — to really deliver the subtle dramatic emotion as well as the physical comedy.”
Jo’s company Aston Productions is coordinating the production and there are opportunities for film enthusiasts to get involved.
For more information, visit https://igg.me/at/
astonfilmcomedy/x/5192761
Jo’s next directing project will be a feature-length film in Henley.
26 February 2018
More News:
Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Boys are twice as good in speaking contest
TWO teams of pupils from Reading Blue Coat School ... [more]
Neighbours oppose cattery plan due to noise and traffic
PLANS for a cattery in Sonning Common have been ... [more]
Students raise £3,360 for homeless and sick children
PUPILS at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say