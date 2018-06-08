BBC boss made CBE

A TOP boss at the BBC has made a Commander of the British Empire.

Tim Davie, who lives in Peppard, was given the honour for services to international trade.

He is chief executive officer for BBC Studios, the largest commercial subsidiary of the BBC.

It was formed in April 2018 by the merger of BBC Worldwide and the BBC’s principal production arm and is the home for the corporation’s commercial production and distribution in the UK and around the world.

All its profits are reinvested into the BBC for the benefit of the licence fee payer.

Other roles held by Mr Davie in his time at the state broadcaster include chief executive officer of BBC Worldwide, acting BBC director-general and director for audio and music.

He was previously vice-president for marketing and franchise for PepsiCo Europe. He read English at Cambridge University and from there joined Procter and Gamble.

Mr Davie is also a member of the BBC Executive Board, chairman of Comic Relief, a trustee of the Tate gallery and a trustee of the Royal Television Society.

He is married to Anne and they have three sons, James, William and Edward.

Meanwhile, a weapon systems operator based at RAF Benson has been made an MBE.

Master Aircrew Mark Bradley received the honour for more than 20 years’ service as part of the Chinook force.

He has completed more than 20 deployments in Northern Ireland, the Falkland Islands, the former Yugoslavia, Iraq and Afghanistan

He joined the RAF in 1995 as a Weapons System Operator and has amassed more than 6,000 hours flying on the Chinook, including more than 1,000 hours as a crewman instructor.

MAcr Bradley current work with the support helicopter standards and evaluation team at RAF Benson. His role involves ensuring high standards are maintained by crews operating all helicopters in the joint helicopter command.

He said: “I really can’t believe this. Being in the RAF has been the most fun and rewarding 23 years of my life and to be awarded an MBE is an honour.

“I have to thank my wife, Jenny, close friends and colleagues for all of their support.”