£10 million accommodation blocks open at business school

Two new accommodation blocks have been opened at the Henley Business School following a £10 million project.

Bourne House and Berry Brook House contain 60 new en-suite rooms for students at the school’s Greenlands campus, off Marlow Road, and were officially unveiled by the school’s dean Professor John Board and Sir David Bell, vice chancellor of parent institution Reading University, on Wednesday last week (1).

The blocks, named after Thames tributaries, replace the former Paddock House, which was built in the Sixties, and were built on the site of previous accommodation buildings and a swimming pool.

They were designed by the Design Partnership and built by Morgan Sindall over the last year. Each room has a theme of one of four colours: green, blue, purple or orange, and also features a framed picture of an area of the school taken by members of staff.

There are also balcony rooms in the two blocks, while other rooms at the campus’s existing Windrush, Evenlode and Loddon blocks have been upgraded to match the standard of the new development.

The blocks are designed to be sustainable and energy efficient with measures including re-suing water, while meadow grass has been installed around the blocks to encourage insects and other wildlife.

Sir David said: “The business school has always wanted to make sure that the buildings we have are suitable for all students that come through.

“The demands students place on us are increasing all the time and we have to be up to the challenge to provide the best accommodation.

“We now have this opportunity to open not one but two new buildings. I’m grateful for the patience and forbearance of our staff and colleagues from the estates and facilities team who oversee projects like this.”

Prof Board added: “We see ourselves as an international business school with people who come to us from hundreds of countries but also as a part of the Henley region.

“The accommodation block this replaces, Paddock House, was put up in the Sixties and is a fine example of four-star accommodation from that time!

“It’s a great pleasure to be part of opening these new buildings.”