London to Paris on child's bicycle

Students celebrate impressive GCSE results
Schools in Henley, South Oxfordshire and ... [more]
Saturday, 26 August 2017
A MAN from Henley is to attempt to ride from London to Paris on a children’s bicycle from the Seventies.
Matt Richardson will be one of 200 cyclists taking part in the 310-mile ride over four days, beginning on September 14.
He will be on a 1972 Raleigh Chopper, which is known for its distinctive backrest and smaller front wheel, and raising money for the blood cancer charity Bloodwise.
He also set a world record for the longest distance covered in one hour on a Chopper when he completed 69 laps of the velodrome in Palmer Park, Reading, in 2015.
He said: “None of those took longer than three hours, so I’m looking forward to the London to Paris ride as 500km in four days presents an entirely different kind of challenge.
“The long distances and consecutive days in a not particularly comfortable saddle will require a different kind of determination but it’ll give me plenty of time to think about why we should be supporting Bloodwise and the difference it makes to the lives of those diagnosed with cancer. I lost my father to cancer in 1999 and this gave me huge motivation to ride hard and raise money even harder.
“After becoming a father myself, my time was limited so I sought alternative ways to raise awareness. The Raleigh Chopper is a fondly remembered, iconic bicycle and provides the perfect vehicle for fund-raising.”
Matt Lawley, head of sports at Bloodwise, says: “We are so grateful to Matt for his latest
“While we have made great strides in finding better treatments for blood cancer, sadly the disease is still the third biggest cancer killer and the fifth most common cancer.”
To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/raleigh-chopper-london-to-paris
26 August 2017
More News:
Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
POLL: Have your say