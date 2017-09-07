Debbie's dance debut

DEBBIE McGEE will take to the dance floor when a new Strictly Come Dancing series begins tomorrow evening (Saturday).

The radio presenter and widow of magician Paul Daniels, who lives in Wargrave, is one of 15 celebrities taking part in the BBC 1 reality show.

She joins other stars including singers Mollie King of The Saturdays and JLS’s Aston Merrygold, musician Rev Richard Coles and Paralympian Jonnie Peacock.

McGee, 58, is following in the footsteps of her late husband, who competed on the eighth series of the show in 2010 and was eliminated in the second week. A trained ballet dancer, she has been installed as an outside bet by bookmakers to win the show with Merrygold the favourite.

McGee, who has been rehearsing for the show for the last two weeks, will perform in a group routine and her professional dance partner will be revealed.

Speaking on her BBC Radio Berkshire show on Sunday, McGee said: “I’m on a high at the moment, floating on the clouds and smiling my head off every day.

“Working on Strictly has been just such good fun, everybody is so lovely.

“All the contestants are like one happy family with the professional dancers, who are so cheeky.”

McGee said she had managed a few days off rehearsals and even went out on the river near her home with friends but there were “no more days off now”.