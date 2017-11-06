Monday, 06 November 2017

Tractor destroyed in sawmill blaze

Tractor destroyed in sawmill blaze

A tractor and firewood processor worth tens of thousands of pounds were destroyed in a fire.

The tractor caught alight at Nettlebed Sawmill at about 1.30pm today (Monday), with the blaze spreading to nearby sawdust, wood and the processor.

Firefighters from Henley were called to the site to put out the fire at about 2pm, and will continue to monitor the scene until about 8pm tonight.

Sawmill owner Alan Mackrory says the tractor and processor, which he bought about a year ago, were worth about £30,000 and believes the fire may have been started by an electrical fault.

