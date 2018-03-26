Volunteers clean church with brushes and beeswax

MORE than 20 people spent Saturday morning cleaning St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

The volunteers were split into two teams, one using ladders and long brushes to sweep the ceilings and the other vacuuming the floor and doing the polishing. Afterwards they were served coffee and biscuits.

Churchwarden Christine Walker said: “We had 23 people, which from an average congregation of 120 is not bad. The oldest person was 93.

“The beauty of it is that while cleaning they access parts of the church that they don’t normally, so they see things they’ve never seen before. People were noticing murals on the wall behind curtains that they found very interesting.

“The smell of beeswax on Sunday morning was delicious.”