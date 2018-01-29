Business school supports Atlantic row with health research

HENLEY Business School has partnered with a rowing challenge in aid of mental health charities.

Heads Together and Row involves a crew of three men and one woman taking part in the 3,000-mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Setting off in December, they will compete against other crews in a race from San Sebastian in the Canary Islands to English Harbour in Antigua. The journey is expected to take 40 to 60 days and will include Christmas at sea.

As well as supporting the crew, the business school will work with the rowers on a research project focusing on developing individual and team resilience over time.

This will consider both physical and psychological health as well as nutrition. The Henley researchers will be following the rowers’ training and tracking and documenting their performance during the race.

Heads Together and Row will be raising money for mental health charity Mind and Combat Stress, a mental health charity for veterans, as well as the Marine Conservation Society.

Dr Caroline Rook, lecturer in leadership at the school, said: “Resilience is a key characteristic not only of elite athletes but high-performing leaders and teams in the workplace.

“Working with the team throughout their preparations and during the race will help our research to shed more light on a resilience model where cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, metabolic, cognitive and emotional health are clearly linked in their contribution to sustained high performance.”