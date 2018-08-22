Movie classic was Royal treat

Rain Man | Theatre Royal, Windsor | Tuesday, August 21

MAKING its Theatre Royal debut, Bill Kenwright’s production of Rain Man was a wonderful homage to an Eighties movie classic.

Upon the death of his father, Charlie (Ed Speleers) discovers a long-lost brother, Raymond (Matthew Horne), residing in a mental institution.

Learning that his entire inheritance will go to Raymond, Charlie is driven to borrow his brother for the week — and while Raymond struggles with human contact and interaction, he has numeracy skills that come in handy in a casino setting...

The story draws out a myriad of existentialist emotions, as snappy and selfish Charlie haphazardly attempts to add a little pizzazz to the life of his withdrawn sibling, and Raymond in return reveals some moving shared childhood moments. As they bond, we see more three-dimensional elements to Charlie, who realises that Raymond was the “Rain Man” he remembers as an imaginary friend.

As the accidental road-trip adventure drew to its conclusion, clichéd as it may sound, we were all hushed and awed. This was a very moving, well thought out production and the (full house) audience clearly thought so too — as they gave it a standing ovation.

Until Saturday.

Natalie Aldred

Right from the get-go there was a fabulously apt retro soundtrack, from Cyndi Lauper to David Bowie and stretching across the decades.

The punchy set layouts complemented this — laying the groundwork for Ed Speleers as chancer Charlie, and Mathew Horne as his autistic savant brother Raymond, to do their thing.

Supported by a cast with strong, believable characters (and pretty flawless American accents), this story, a

directed by Jonathan O’Boyle,

In a classic story arc through materialism to uncovering the real meaning of life, u

From attempting to make a fast buck out of financial distress to the discovery

As originally brought to us by Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman, t