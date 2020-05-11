Free opera online

Care home staff helping keep residents cheerful
ACACIA Lodge, a 55-bed care home in Quebec Road, ... [more]
Monday, 11 May 2020
GARSINGTON Opera has launched a weekly online documentary. Music for the Eyes features music from the company and images from the National Gallery in London. It is being shown at 6pm every Wednesday this month on Garsington Opera’s YouTube channel and Facebook page and is free to view. The first 30-minute episode this week was about Le Nozze di Figaro and featured director John Cox, conductor Douglas Boyd and V&A curator Caroline McCaffrey Howarth. Future guests will be announced weekly. This year’s Garsington Opera season has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
11 May 2020
Villagers evacuated after car crashes in high street at 3am
RESIDENTS were forced to take refuge in a pub ... [more]
