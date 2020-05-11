Monday, 11 May 2020

Free opera online

GARSINGTON Opera has launched a weekly online documentary. Music for the Eyes features music from the company and images from the National Gallery in London. It is being shown at 6pm every Wednesday this month on Garsington Opera’s YouTube channel and Facebook page and is free to view. The first 30-minute episode this week was about Le Nozze di Figaro and featured director John Cox, conductor Douglas Boyd and V&A curator Caroline McCaffrey Howarth. Future guests will be announced weekly. This year’s Garsington Opera season has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

