Author wants to build private riding arena for family

AN author wants to build an all-weather riding arena on land next to her home in Binfield Heath.

Amanda Jennings, who lives in Kiln Lane, says it would measure 40m by 20m and would be for private use only.

Mrs Jennings and her husband Christopher have written to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, outlining their plans.

They say: “The site comprises a triangular paddock on the opposite side of Kiln Lane which is currently used for equine grazing and exercising. The site is bordered on three sides by hedges, trees and vegetation, with an open field on the fourth side, which is itself bordered by hedges and trees.

“It should be noted that the arena would not be used in conjunction with any commercial activity and is purely for private use. No lighting is proposed.

“The proposed arena would be sited on already level ground, enclosed by post and rail fencing, and would use the existing entrance off Kiln Lane.”

The couple, who have three daughters, point out that two similar but larger all-weather riding arenas in Checkendon and Binfield Heath have been approved and built since 2013.

Binfield Heath Parish Council will make a recommendation to the district council, which will make the final decision by July 5.

Mrs Jennings has written four novels since 2012, including The Cliff House, which was published in May last year. She is currently writing her fifth book, which will be set in and around the fishing port of Newlyn, not far from where her mother grew up. She is a judge for the annual Henley Youth Festival writing competition.