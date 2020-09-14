Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
Monday, 14 September 2020
THIEVES stole a mobile catering unit from the Woodyard industrial estate in Binfield Heath.
They got through the electronic gate at the front entrance off Dunsden Way between midnight and 4am on Monday and towed the vehicle away.
Owner Chris Hughes is appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Call (01491) 263570.
14 September 2020
