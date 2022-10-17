Pulling together

STAFF at Henley asset management firm Invesco marked Alzheimer’s Awareness Month by raising more than £20,000 in charity triathlon for Dementia UK

Twenty employees took part in the challenge to travel from the company headquarters off Reading Road to its London office in Portman Square by canoeing along the Thames, cycling or running.

Claire Myers, charity and community engagement manager at Invesco said: “The team were so well prepared, arriving well ahead of the expected finish time while also smashing our fundraising target.

“This total puts us on track to reach our target of raising £200,000 for Dementia UK by the end of 2023.”