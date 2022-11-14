Let's Get Down to Business: Ben Fennell, The Growth House, Remenham

BEN FENNELL, 51, is the chief executive and founder of The Growth House in Remenham. He spent 16 years as chief executive of London advertising agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty. Ben lives in Wokingham with his wife Amy and has three children. He has just co-written a book with rugby world cup winner Will Greenwood called World Class.

Describe your business

The Growth House is a UK company with clients all over the world. We run leadership, teamship and wellbeing programmes for executive teams as small as 10 and as big as 500. We do this face to face in our new riverside office and virtually as our global roster grows.

How many people does it employ?

Ten but our extended team is much bigger than that. We have a fixed and freelance staffing model.

What did you do before?

I was with BBH for 16 years, four in Asia and 12 in the UK. I loved almost every minute of working in advertising with so many brilliant colleagues, clients and brands. The industry is full of characters and creativity. I would often bring my leadership team out to Henley. We would stay at Hotel du Vin, have a pint at the Angel on the Bridge and a curry at the Spice Merchant. I like the fact that lots of my new clients are now following that tried and tested format.

When did you start your business?

At the start of 2019.

What was your objective?

I did some work on defining my personal purpose and the answer that revealed itself to me was: Helping leaders, teams and businesses to grow. With that work done, it was an obvious next step to set up a business that did exactly that.

Who or what influenced you?

I observed that many of the most inspirational chief executives that I worked with had created a compelling virtuous circle of personal growth, growth for the team and growth for the business. I loved the simplicity and symmetry of that thought.

Do you have a mentor or role model?

Will Greenwood and I have always coached and mentored each other, which is why it was such a delight to write World Class together. We spent a year interviewing 100 of the most inspirational leaders in sport and business and capturing the key insights, learnings and tools. I’m proud to say that the book is now an Amazon bestseller.

What would you do differently if you could start again?

I’d create a shorter email address.

What impact did the coronavirus pandemic have?

It was actually really good for us for three reasons:

1. It forced us to develop our remote product faster than I had planned; 2. It facilitated the engagement of international clients; 3. It allowed me to access brilliant international speakers such as Dan Carter and Michael Johnson.

How is your business doing compared with last year?

We are growing fast, which is thrilling.

What’s the best thing about running your own business?

After many years of complex stakeholder management, the feeling of absolute empowerment and accountability.

What’s the most challenging aspect?

The lack of team/clients/scale at the very start.

Where is your business headed?

More 12-month programmes, for bigger leadership groups, delivered all over the world. We are now engaging the top 500 of some incredible companies, such as AstraZeneca and Citi.

Do you have a five-year plan?

Yes. You can’t be called The Growth House and not grow. I’m happy to say we are growing.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned?

How much I need to be part of a team. I found the first year very hard because I really missed the fellowship of clients and colleagues. The bigger we get the more familiar it feels and the happier I am.

What would you advise someone starting a business?

Try to find the convergent space between what you’re most passionate about, what you’re best at and what you can monetise. Not easy, but worth the effort.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

Giving so much to my work over the years that I missed some important family moments. Even when I was present, I sometimes wasn’t.

What three qualities are most important to success?

Clarity of proposition, product and customer offering.

Learning from the things that go well and less well.

Drive to make every element of your business a little better every day.

What’s the secret of your success?

I love work and always have, which means I throw an awful lot of energy, endeavour and positivity at it.

How organised are you?

Very.

How do you dress for work each day?

My kids call it “middle aged casual” — suit jacket, smart shirt, jeans and shoes.

What can’t you be without every day?

Sarah Margot, my executive assistant. She looked after me for 10 years at BBH and is a superstar.

Lunch at your desk or going out?

Out. I look forward to visiting the Little Angel and the Flower Pot in Aston as they are the closest to our office.

Do you continue to study?

I’m a relentless podcast listener. It can be while on a rowing machine, on a dog walk or on a journey. I’ve even got my own podcast now.

What do you read?

I love an autobiography and I love history.

How are you planning for retirement?

I’m not. I think I will always work, just differently, with more time spent in the places and with the people I love.

Interview by Will Hamilton, intermediary, global marketing consultant and Henley town councillor