Concert in aid of Mermaids

A CONCERT in aid of five women from Henley who are to swim the Channel for charity will be held at All Saints’ Church in Peppard.

The piano and voice recital has been organised by student Heather McAlister and will take place at 11am on February 15.

Singer Rebecca Bell and pianist Anthea Fry will also perform.

The concert is free to attend but donations will be accepted on the day to raise money for the Henley Mermaids, who will attempt to cross the Channel in relay in June.

Laura Reineke, Jo Robb, Joan Fennelly, Fiona Print and Susan Barry are raising money for Henley Music School, which was founded by Mrs Reineke.

Mrs Reineke, of Berkshire Road, Henley said the concert was “a lovely surprise”.

“Heather has organised the concert all by herself and all the mermaids will be there, apart from Susan because she will be on holiday,” she said.

The women have already raised £5,700 towards their target of £8,000.

They are training almost daily for the 21-mile swim from Dover to Calais.

Mrs Reineke travelled to Bled in Slovenia, which is twinned with Henley, this week to take part in an endurance swim with fellow members of the Henley Open Water Swimming Club, including Heather’s mother Gillian and Mrs Bell.

Heather is a year 13 student at Beaconsfield High School and is preparing for to take her diploma for the Associate Board of the Royal Schools of Music this summer.

She has achieved grade 8 on the cornet and plays with Chiltern Music Academy.

To make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/laura039s-campaign-for-henley-music-school