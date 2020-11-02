Monday, 02 November 2020

Successful investment

NEARLY £25,000 was raised for a mental health charity by staff at Henley investment company Invesco.

Fifteen staff from the Henley and London offices took part in a two-day virtual 75km triathlon in aid of the Campaign Against Living Miserably. The annual challenge had to be held in a different format due to the coronavirus restrictions.

They used different methods to achieve the distance, including canoes, exercise bikes, kayaks, paddleboards and rowing machines.

Their progress was tracked and shared via an app.

