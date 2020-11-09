HERE’S a role which, on first impression, may not seem ideal.

Firstly, you won’t get paid, then you may get called out in the middle of the night. And it’s guaranteed you will end up in jail.

That said, it could be the most rewarding thing you have ever done.

The HMP Huntercombe Independent Monitoring Board is looking for some new recruits.

There are currently six monitors at the prison, which is in Nuffield.

They are all ordinary people who have volunteered to do a pretty out-of-the-ordinary job.

Board chairman John Evans says: “Every prison and immigration removal centre has an independent monitoring board attached to it. The members’ role is to ensure that the people held there are treated decently and are properly prepared for release or, in the case of detention, for removal to their country of origin.

“The job, which is unpaid, although expenses are covered, is hugely interesting, challenging and absorbing but it is not for everyone. You need to be enthusiastic and open-minded with good communication skills and the ability to exercise sound, objective judgement.

“We would like to hear from anybody who is 18 or over and lives within about 25 miles of Huntercombe.

“We are particularly keen to hear from young people and those of working age from black and minority ethnic communities since these groups are under-represented on the existing board.

“You do not need any special qualifications or experience as we will provide all the necessary training and support.

“The task typically takes up something in the region of three to four days per month but we can be flexible about that.”

HMP Huntercombe is a foreign national prison accommodating about 480 prisoners representing many nationalities.

All recruits will be vetted in line with the security arrangements for the prison.

If you are interested, please visit www.imb.org.uk