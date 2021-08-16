Children enjoy mini-Olympics with sports and wild art

MORE than 90 children attended a summer holiday programme in Sonning Common hosted by Active Leaders.

The four- to 11-year-olds took part in mini-Olympics featuring a variety of games, challenges, wild art and super-sports over three weeks at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School.

The programme was organised by 12 newly trained Active Leaders from the secondary school and Gillotts School in Henley.

Active leaders founder Penny Snowden said the leaders helped the children to learn new skills, work together and create art from natural materials.

She said: “We wanted to provide simple, fun activities for everyone to enjoy and to help the children appreciate the outdoors, be on the go for as long as possible and head home with rosy cheeks and smiles.

“In opening summer fun to all, the word spread quickly and children could come with their friends. The children were active for at least 95 per cent of the time they spent with us and we had a 100 per cent thumbs-up rating from everyone who came.”

Active Leaders was appointed to run activities by Oxfordshire County Council, which funded the programme as part of the Government’s holiday activities and food programme.

Packed lunches were provided for children who usually receive free school meals.

Mrs Snowden said: “More than half our attendees were able to benefit from the healthy packed lunches we provided with the help of the Kites Kitchen team.”

At the same time, 12 children aged 14 to 16 took part in a course to gain their Active Leader Award.

The course was led by Darren Hunter, head of PE at the school in Reades Lane.

He said: “It has been stretching them to tackle things they have not done before and they really impressed me throughout the week. They’ve been developing great leadership and employability skills.”

Josh Lenthall, strategic relationship manager of Active Oxfordshire, a UK partnership which helps encourage physical activity, presented the students with their certificates. He said: “I am delighted to see a new group of young people trained to support future activity. This has been a fantastic active week for everyone and demonstrates the importance of this programme for local communities.”

Active Leaders still has one more programme to go, Jammers, a music course which will take place at Sonning Common Primary School in Grove Road from Monday to Friday next week (10am and 2pm). Participants must be aged nine to 11 and attend all four days and no experience is needed.

This will be run by experienced musicians and teachers Pip Marples and Paul Stead.

For more information, email

Mrs Snowden on penny@

activeleaders.co.uk